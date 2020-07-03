BioWorld - Friday, July 3, 2020
Flurry of financings equal IPO, follow-on and VC records in June

July 2, 2020
By Karen Carey
The biopharma industry has raised nearly $62 billion in the first six months of the year, bringing it very close to the $68 billion full-year record of 2015. Well over half of that money has been raised in just the last two months, with May collecting $23.4 billion and June pulling in $16.28 billion.
