BioWorld - Friday, July 3, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Sarepta enlists Hansa to clear the way for AAV gene therapy

July 2, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Shares of Sweden-based Hansa Biopharma AB (NASDAQ:HNSA) jumped 32.7% to SEK53.90 (US$5.81) on July 2 as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. became the first partner to license its lead asset, imlifidase, to enable gene therapies to treat muscular dystrophy patients harboring neutralizing antibodies to the adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors the medicines employ.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Gene therapy Musculoskeletal

Already a subscriber? Sign in 