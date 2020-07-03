Sarepta enlists Hansa to clear the way for AAV gene therapy

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Sweden-based Hansa Biopharma AB (NASDAQ:HNSA) jumped 32.7% to SEK53.90 (US$5.81) on July 2 as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. became the first partner to license its lead asset, imlifidase, to enable gene therapies to treat muscular dystrophy patients harboring neutralizing antibodies to the adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors the medicines employ.