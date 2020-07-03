Carag secures IDE approval for Bioresorbable Septal Occluder

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Carag AG received investigational device exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. FDA for its Carag Bioresorbable Septal Occluder (CBSO). The device is the first transcatheter septal occluder with a nonmetal, bioresorbable framework. The Baar, Switzerland-based company plans a "swift start" for a staged study trial in the U.S. with 250 patients, Carag's CEO Jérôme Bernhard told BioWorld.