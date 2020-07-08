Japan’s MLWH ends June with string of approvals, looks set for busy 2H 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) ended the first half of 2020 by handing out a flurry of approvals to both domestic and international companies across a wide spectrum of indications. “It is a relatively large number of approvals at one time, but the batch release of drug approvals is on an upward trend in Japan and other parts of the world,” Stephen Barker, equity analyst at Jeffries, told BioWorld. “There are a larger number of niche products being developed for relatively uncommon conditions.”