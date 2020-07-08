Japan’s MLWH ends June with string of approvals, looks set for busy 2H 2020

HONG KONG – Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) ended the first half of 2020 by handing out a flurry of approvals to both domestic and international companies across a wide spectrum of indications. “It is a relatively large number of approvals at one time, but the batch release of drug approvals is on an upward trend in Japan and other parts of the world,” Stephen Barker, equity analyst at Jeffries, told BioWorld. “There are a larger number of niche products being developed for relatively uncommon conditions.”