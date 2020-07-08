Carmine inks $900M+ deal to develop nonviral gene therapies for Takeda

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Carmine Therapeutics Inc. said Tuesday that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has engaged it in a research collaboration aimed at the discovery, development and commercialization of new nonviral gene therapies for two rare disease targets. Terms of the deal included an up-front payment of undisclosed value for Carmine, plus research funding, and more than $900 million in potential milestone payments.