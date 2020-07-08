Carmine inks $900M+ deal to develop nonviral gene therapies for Takeda

Carmine Therapeutics Inc. said Tuesday that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has engaged it in a research collaboration aimed at the discovery, development and commercialization of new nonviral gene therapies for two rare disease targets. Terms of the deal included an up-front payment of undisclosed value for Carmine, plus research funding, and more than $900 million in potential milestone payments.