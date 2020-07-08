BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Other news to note for July 7, 2020

July 7, 2020
Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Affinity, Aim Immunotech, Aligos, Anivive Lifesciences, Ascentage, Binx Health, Blueprint Medicines, Burning Rock, Cstone, Curevac, Cytodyn, Dr. Reddy's, Eisai, Emergent Biosolutions, Epicentrx, Fibrogenesis, Fujifilm, Fusion Antibodies, Hitachi, Hitgen, Hoth, Immune Regulation, Inimmune, Johnson & Johnson, Liminal, Medivir, Meissa Vaccines, Merck, Morphic, Myneo, Nyrada, Optinose, Ridgeback, Sciclone, Sherlock, Shionogi, Sorrento, Sumitomo Dainippon, Thinkcyte, Ziphius.
