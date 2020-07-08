BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Gesynta raises $21M to test novel mechanism in systemic sclerosis

July 7, 2020
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
DUBLIN – Gesynta Pharma AB raised SEK190 million (US$20.6 million) in new funding to move GS-248, a selective inhibitor of microsomal prostaglandin E synthase-1 (mPGES-1), into a phase IIa trial in systemic sclerosis. The study is due to get underway toward the year end. “It’s going to be in the second half of the fourth quarter,” said Patric Stenberg, CEO of Lund, Sweden-based Gesynta.
BioWorld Financings Inflammatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 