Patient death in Cellectis CAR T trial for MM leads to clinical hold

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Cellectis SA said the FDA has placed a clinical hold on a phase I study of UCART-CS1A, an allogenic CAR T-cell therapy it has been testing in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, after one person enrolled in the study died from a case of treatment-emergent cardiac arrest. Cellectis' chief medical officer, Carrie Brownstein, told BioWorld she supported the move, which formalized a decision she'd already taken with her team.