FDA gives breakthrough nod to Dascena’s predictive algorithm for acute kidney injury

Machine learning-based diagnostics startup Dascena Inc. has won the U.S. FDA’s breakthrough device designation for its Previse algorithm, which is designed to predict acute kidney injury (AKI) before clinical symptoms. In early validation tests, Previse detected AKI more than a day before patients exhibited kidney damage or impaired function.