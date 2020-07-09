BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2020
Zai Lab to develop Turning Point drug for NSCLC in China

July 9, 2020
By David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – China and U.S.-based Zai Lab Ltd. has inked a deal to develop and commercialize Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, in the greater China markets.
