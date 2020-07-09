Fosun Kite secures $20M to accelerate first CAR T therapy launch in China

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shanghai-based Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co. Ltd. secured another $20 million investment from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. and Kite Pharma Inc., which each contributed $10 million. The fund will support further clinical trials and manufacturing of its CAR T candidates, including FKC-876, which looks likely to become the first CAR T therapy approved in China.