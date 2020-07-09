BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Fosun Kite secures $20M to accelerate first CAR T therapy launch in China

July 9, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments
Shanghai-based Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co. Ltd. secured another $20 million investment from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. and Kite Pharma Inc., which each contributed $10 million. The fund will support further clinical trials and manufacturing of its CAR T candidates, including FKC-876, which looks likely to become the first CAR T therapy approved in China.
BioWorld China CAR T Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 