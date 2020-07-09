BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2020
See today's BioWorld
Blood sport

Liver protein improves brain function after exercise, but remember Ember

July 9, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Exercise is a powerful way to keep the elderly brain working well, not just in individuals that are healthy, but also in those with neurodegenerative disease. Even individuals with familial Alzheimer’s, though they will develop dementia regardless of whether they exercise or not, will have relatively better cognitive function if they exercise than if they don’t.
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 