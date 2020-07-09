Virtual reality shows promise in treating chronic pain

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly used to enhance personal experience video games and other entertainment applications. Now, a first-of-its-kind clinical trial conducted by digital health startup AppliedVR suggests the computer-based technology is both feasible and effective for treating chronic pain in a patient’s own home.