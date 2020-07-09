BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2020
Virtual reality shows promise in treating chronic pain

July 9, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly used to enhance personal experience video games and other entertainment applications. Now, a first-of-its-kind clinical trial conducted by digital health startup AppliedVR suggests the computer-based technology is both feasible and effective for treating chronic pain in a patient’s own home.
