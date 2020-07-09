Sanofi expands protein degrader ambitions with $2.15B Kymera deal

The industry's expanding quest for protein degraders grew a little larger on June 9 with Sanofi SA tapping Kymera Therapeutics Inc. to advance two new protein degrader programs, one of which will target IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases and another for an undisclosed target. Each program could yield multiple therapies.