BioWorld - Thursday, July 9, 2020
Sanofi expands protein degrader ambitions with $2.15B Kymera deal

July 9, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
The industry's expanding quest for protein degraders grew a little larger on June 9 with Sanofi SA tapping Kymera Therapeutics Inc. to advance two new protein degrader programs, one of which will target IRAK4 in patients with immune-inflammatory diseases and another for an undisclosed target. Each program could yield multiple therapies.
