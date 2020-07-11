Bench Press for July 10, 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Base editor targets mitochondrial DNA; Everyone’s an immune cell; Brief anemia helps out nanoparticle drugs; Crosstalk between sex, stress hormones affects immunity; Astrocytes, endocannabinoids, metabolism cooperate to affect behavior; CDK-like kinase plays role in sensing pain; RNA editing restores Rett protein; Single-cell studies give insights into pulmonary fibrosis.