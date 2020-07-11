BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2020
Bench Press for July 10, 2020

July 10, 2020
By Anette Breindl
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Base editor targets mitochondrial DNA; Everyone’s an immune cell; Brief anemia helps out nanoparticle drugs; Crosstalk between sex, stress hormones affects immunity; Astrocytes, endocannabinoids, metabolism cooperate to affect behavior; CDK-like kinase plays role in sensing pain; RNA editing restores Rett protein; Single-cell studies give insights into pulmonary fibrosis.
