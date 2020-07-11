BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2020
Newco news

Tranquis emerges from stealth mode with $30M series A

July 10, 2020
By Mike Ward
Armed with intellectual property generated in the lab of Edgar Engleman at Stanford University, Tranquis Therapeutics Inc. has emerged from stealth mode through a $30 million series A round.
