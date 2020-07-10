A pair of California companies chalked up handsomely sized IPOs. South San Francisco-based Nkarta Inc. banked about $252 million by selling 14 million shares at $18 each. The firm pairs its natural killer (NK) cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with cell engineering technologies to generate NK cells as well as engineer enhanced NK cell recognition of tumor targets and improve persistence for sustained activity, the company said. Shares (NASDAQ:NKTX) were trading midday at $50.35, up $32.35, or 179%. Gene engineering-focused Poseida Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, also served up 14 million shares but at $16 each, for proceeds of about $224 million. The stock (NASDAQ:PSTX) midday was going for $16.28.

Blackstone raises $4.6 billion life sciences fund

Following a brisk quarter of healthy biopharma dealmaking driven in part by Blackstone Group Inc., the global investment giant has revealed that its Life Sciences Fund V has closed with $4.6 billion of capital commitments, making it what the firm said is the largest life sciences private fund raised to date. Through strategic collaborations with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Medtronic plc, as well as a big investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., fund managers have already invested or committed nearly $1 billion over the past three months.

Eir Ventures launches with $86M fund for Nordic startups

LONDON – Europe has its fourth new fund in less than a month with the launch of Eir Ventures, which arrives on the scene with €76 million (US$85.9 million) to invest in life science startups in the Nordic countries of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. The new fund has been set up by three veteran venture capital investors in the region, who point to a huge imbalance between the quality of the research base and the amount of available capital.

Harbour Biomed closes $102.8M series C to advance late-stage programs

BEIJING – Known for its transgenic mouse platforms to develop antibodies, U.S., China and the Netherlands-based Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd. closed a series C funding round July 9 to raise $102.8 million to advance its late-stage clinical programs and COVID-19 pipeline. In an exclusive interview with BioWorld, Harbour CEO Jingsong Wang said the proceeds would mainly be used to advance HBM-9161, HBM-9036 and HBM-4003, as well as the fully human, neutralizing antibody 47D-11, being co-developed with Abbvie Inc. for COVID-19.

China´s Sinovac phase III trials in Brazil could take as little as three months

CAJICA, Colombia, and BEIJING – Last week Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing, announced the approval by Anvisa, the Brazilian health care surveillance agency, to start phase III trials to test the efficacy and safety of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sinovac Life Sciences, a subsidiary of the Chinese company, in the Latin American country.

Newco news: Tranquis emerges from stealth mode with $30M series A

Armed with intellectual property generated in the lab of Edgar Engleman at Stanford University, Tranquis Therapeutics Inc. has emerged from stealth mode through a $30 million series A round. The San Mateo, Calif.-based startup plans to tackle neurodegenerative diseases with a novel immuno-neurology approach that targets myeloid immune cell dysfunction.

Fujifilm makes inroads for Avigan after tying up agreement with Dr. Reddy’s and GRA

HONG KONG – Tokyo-headquartered Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will increase production of Avigan (favipiravir) on the back of a partnership with India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. and Dubai-based Global Response Aid (GRA), an affiliate of logistics company Agility. Fujifilm subsidiary Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd. recently inked a tripartite agreement with Dr. Reddy’s and GRA to develop, manufacture and sell Avigan. Dr. Reddy’s will now develop, sell and distribute the drug in India, with GRA doing the same in all other countries except Japan, China and Russia. Under the agreement, Fujifilm will receive an up-front license fee and royalties on sales from both partners.

Despite pandemic, Eisai launches two drugs, looks to expand horizons

HONG KONG – Tokyo-headquartered Eisai Co. Ltd. is targeting new markets for its orexin receptor antagonist, Dayvigo (lemborexant), to treat insomnia. The company launched the drug in Japan on July 6, alongside a new fine granule formulation for its antiepileptic drug, Fycompa (perampanel hydrate).

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Abeona, Allergan, Atai Life Sciences, Atox, Centerlab, DBV Technologies, Eisai, Gilead, Hemostemix, Inimmune, Inventiva, Ipsen, Macrogenics, Merck, Milliporesigma, Nicox, Ocumension, Oragenics, Sedana Medical, Sexton, Sosei Heptares, Tonix, Ziopharm