BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2020
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld MedTech

Blackstone $4.6B life sciences fund chases funding gap, real estate synergies

July 10, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Following a brisk quarter of healthy biopharma dealmaking driven in part by New York-based Blackstone Group Inc., the global investment giant has revealed that its Life Sciences Fund V has closed with $4.6 billion of capital commitments, making it what the firm said is the largest life sciences private fund raised to date.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Financings

Already a subscriber? Sign in 