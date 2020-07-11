BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2020
Nkarta’s killer (cell) IPO bags $252M, trades high as Poseida proves seaworthy, too

July 10, 2020
By Randy Osborne
Two California companies – Nkarta Inc. and Poseida Therapeutics Inc. – scored impressive IPOs but with decidedly different post-pricing performance, as Wall Street showed its enthusiasm for the former’s natural killer (NK) cell research by pushing shares (NASDAQ:NKTX) up 166%, to close July 10 at $47.90, an increase of $29.90.
