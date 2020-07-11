BioWorld MedTech’s Neurology Extra for July 10, 2020

BioWorld - Saturday, July 11, 2020
July 10, 2020
By Andrea Applegate
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in neurology, including: Hospital improves on-time administration of medication to Parkinson patients; Scientists develop Alzheimer's drug-testing platform, discover protective gene; Blood-based biomarker can detect, predict severity of traumatic brain injury.
