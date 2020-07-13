Shares of La Jolla, Calif.-based Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) were trading midday at $8.29, up $5.10, or 159%, on word from its partner, Biocon Ltd., of Bangalore, India, that a trial conducted in that country by Biocon showed that the anti-CD6 candidate itolizumab significantly reduced mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The Drugs Controller General of India has granted restricted emergency use of itolizumab for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Equillium plans a global, randomized, controlled trial in COVID-19 with itolizumab, which the company also is developing in acute graft-vs.-host disease, uncontrolled asthma and lupus nephritis.

Nextcure drops half the cohorts from NC-318’s phase II

Nextcure Inc. won’t advance the non-small-cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer cohorts in the phase II portion of its phase I/II study of NC-318 as a monotherapy. Enrollment criteria and clinical response data prompted the decision. Nextcure will, however, continue enrolling patients in the study’s head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer cohorts. The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include response rate, progression-free survival, duration of response and overall survival. Amidst the study’s abridgement, Kevin Heller, the company’s chief medical officer, has resigned. The Beltsville, Md.-based company stock (NASDAQ:NXTC) dropped precipitously at midday as shares traded 44% lower.

From gene editing to gene writing

Flagship Pioneering's Tessera Therapeutics came out of stealth mode last week highlighting its gene writing technology. The platform uses modified mobile genetic elements to make base pair changes, small insertions and deletions or the addition of entire genes into the genome. BioWorld compares the early stage technology to current gene editing technologies of CRISPR/Cas9 and zinc fingers.

Immunotech CEO: IPO shines light on China’s innovation in cell therapy

BEIJING – Beijing-based Immunotech Biopharm Ltd. made a strong debut as the first pre-revenue cellular immunotherapy firm to trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising $142 million via its IPO. Trading under the ticker 6978, the company’s share price closed at HK$15.48 (US$2) on July 10, up 40.7% from its offer price at HK$11. Like other pre-revenue biotech IPOs, Immunotech’s offering attracted an encouraging response from Hong Kong’s retail investors. Its shares were oversubscribed 259.58 times in the city, marking a good start for pre-revenue cellular immunotherapy companies. More than 50% of the IPO proceeds will go to its core product, EAL, an activated autologous lymphocyte therapy that targets the prevention of postsurgical recurrence of liver cancer.

Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim push further into China

HONG KONG- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Roche Holding AG have announced new initiatives to seek R&D collaborations in China, increasing both their footprint in China and China’s global biopharma presence.

