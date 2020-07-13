Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim push further into China

HONG KONG- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Roche Holding AG have announced new initiatives to seek R&D collaborations in China, increasing both their footprint in China and China’s global biopharma presence. Boehringer Ingelheim announced earlier this month the launch of an External Innovation Hub in Shanghai. Meanwhile, Roche China also launched a collaboration initiative this week to develop therapies for gastrointestinal cancer.