Nextcure drops half the cohorts from NC-318’s phase II trial

Nextcure Inc. won’t advance the non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts in the stage two portion of its phase I/II study of NC-318, a monoclonal antibody targeting Siglec-15 (S15), as a monotherapy. The data and decision prompted the company stock to shed more than half its value July 13 and several analysts to adjust their price targets downward.