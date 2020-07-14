DUBLIN – Blueprint Medicines Corp. is banking $775 million, including $675 million up front and another $100 million as an equity investment, from a co-commercialization deal with Roche Holding AG and its Genentech subsidiary which involves RET inhibitor pralsetinib. The deal also includes up to $927 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, $90 million of which are described as “near-term,” plus tiered royalties on ex-U.S. sales, ranging from high-teens to mid-twenties.

BEIJING – Besides advancing its neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. is aiming to expand its pipeline. On July 13, it entered a collaboration with Revitope Oncology Inc. to use the U.S. partner’s technology platform to design up to five molecules against tumor targets that Junshi will select to develop first-in-class dual-antigen-targeting cancer therapies. Under the terms, both companies will collaborate during the discovery phase, while Junshi will solely lead the IND-enabling studies, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of the products. Junshi will gain the exclusive global rights for the products and pay up to $160 million in development and commercialization milestone payments for each molecule, plus tiered royalties on net sales, making the deal value as high as $800 million. Junshi will also make a conditional equity investment of $10 million for 9.99% of Revitope’s shares on an as-converted basis.

Shares of La Jolla, Calif.-based Inmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) were trading midday at $18.32, up $9.47, or 107%, after the company rolled out clinical data showing that its lead candidate, XPro-1595, decreases neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Interim findings from the phase Ib experiment demonstrate that treatment with the next-generation tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor decreases white matter free water, a biomarker measured by magnetic resonance imaging. XPro-1595 works by selectively neutralizing soluble TNF, an inflammatory cytokine implicated in AD pathology, without affecting transmembrane TNF or the TNF receptors.

HONG KONG – Chinese biotech giant Beigene Ltd. launched a $2.08 billion registered direct offering this week, the largest offering of its kind ever recorded globally. Beigene executives said net proceeds will primarily be used for general corporate purposes such as R&D for existing or new drugs in the pipeline. The deal will see about 145.8 million ordinary shares up for grabs with each share sold for a purchase price of $14.2308 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $2.07 billion after estimated offering expenses.

Cytokinetics Inc., of San Francisco, and privately held Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Shanghai, created an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize CK-274, a cardiac myosin inhibitor for treating hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, in greater China. Ji Xing will make a $250 million up-front payment and sweeten the pot with $200 million in development and commercial milestones. Ji Xing will also pay royalties on the region’s net sales to Cytokinetics. With the deal comes a funding and equity purchase agreement for Cytokinetics from RTW Investments affiliates, which includes a direct equity investment of $50 million at $25 per share of common stock, development funding of up to $90 million for CK-274, for one or both indications of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. RTW will receive a royalty in the low single digits on net sales of CK-274 in the U.S., the European Union, the U.K., Switzerland and certain other European countries. RTW also bought Cytokinetics’ royalty rights on future sales of mavacamten, an oral, allosteric cardiac myosin modulator for treating symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, by Myokardia Inc., for $85 million cash. Cytokinetics stock (NASDAQ:CYTK) jumped at the news as shares swung 12% upward at midday Tuesday.

While the rest of the world is Teaming up or Zooming in, the FDA struggled to Connect today as the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee tried to meet virtually to discuss ocular toxicity issues with Glaxosmithkline plc’s (GSK) multiple myeloma candidate belantamab mafodotin. Technical problems plagued the meeting from the start, forcing a restart following a 90-minute delay. And even then, the meeting was disrupted by “underwater,” echo chamber and background audio problems. The virtual adcom is the third one the agency has scheduled since shutting down face-to-face meetings in March due to COVID-19.

While biopharmaceutical research is currently concentrating on the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease has provided a sharp reminder that our focus should not be lost on infectious diseases as a whole along with the growing global problem of antibiotic resistance (AMR), which has the potential to dwarf COVID-19 in terms of deaths and economic costs according to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

BEIJING – Androgen receptor (AR) antagonist developer Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China, is going to provide its proxalutamide (GT-0918) to an ongoing clinical trial in male patients led by U.S. firm Applied Biology Inc. in Brazil for COVID-19, after preliminary clinical research suggested a potential link between androgenetic alopecia and COVID-19 pathogenesis.

LONDON – An independent U.K. enquiry has found that failure to take seriously concerns raised by patients has resulted in life-threatening problems caused by medical devices and drugs being ignored for decades. The system-wide problem is caused by failure to provide adequate information, to involve patients in discussions about their care, the often-dismissive attitudes of health care professionals, and a lack of effective postmarketing surveillance, the review concludes.

Two weeks after receiving a letter from the FDA citing deficiencies in the NDA seeking approval for VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% topical solution) in molluscum contagiosum, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed a unsurprising complete response letter (CRL). The news, announced a day after the expected PDUFA date, sent shares (NASDAQ:VRCA) sliding 10% July 14.

