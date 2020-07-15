BioWorld - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Despite pandemic, Eisai launches two drugs, looks to expand horizons

July 14, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Tokyo-headquartered Eisai Co. Ltd. is targeting new markets for its orexin receptor antagonist, Dayvigo, to treat insomnia.
BioWorld Asia Japan Drugs Neurology/Psychiatric

