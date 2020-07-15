BioWorld - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Pharma firms commit $1B to develop antibiotics for resistant bacteria

July 14, 2020
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Twenty-three pharma companies are joining forces in the AMR Action Fund and have raised $1 billion in new money for the clinical development of antibiotic drugs.
