Mylan gets remdesivir approval for COVID-19 in India

July 14, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Mylan NV’s remdesivir 100-mg vial for restricted emergency use in COVID-19 cases.
