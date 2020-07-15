All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Zai Lab to develop Turning Point drug for NSCLC in China
July 14, 2020
By
David Ho
No Comments
HONG KONG – Zai Lab Ltd. inked a deal to develop and commercialize Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, in the greater China markets.
China
Cancer
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
