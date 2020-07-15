BioWorld - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Zai Lab to develop Turning Point drug for NSCLC in China

July 14, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Zai Lab Ltd. inked a deal to develop and commercialize Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, in the greater China markets.
