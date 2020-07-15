BioWorld - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Fosun Kite secures $20M to accelerate first CAR T therapy launch in China

July 14, 2020
By Elise Mak
Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co. Ltd. secured another $20 million investment from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. and Kite Pharma Inc., which each contributed $10 million.
