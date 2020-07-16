Give myeloma patients the choice, ODAC tells FDA

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Patients with triple-refractory multiple myeloma who are running out of options may soon have a new lifeline. That’s if the FDA follows the unanimous vote of its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) and grants accelerated approval to Glaxosmithkline plc’s (GSK) belantamab mafodotin as a fifth-line therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.