BioWorld - Thursday, July 16, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Give myeloma patients the choice, ODAC tells FDA

July 15, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Patients with triple-refractory multiple myeloma who are running out of options may soon have a new lifeline. That’s if the FDA follows the unanimous vote of its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) and grants accelerated approval to Glaxosmithkline plc’s (GSK) belantamab mafodotin as a fifth-line therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
BioWorld Cancer Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 