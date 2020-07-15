BioWorld - Wednesday, July 15, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Kernel pops $53M series C funding for brain recording technology

July 14, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
A new $53 million in series C venture financing has bolstered Kernel's funding to further develop the company's brain recording technology and neuroscience as a service (NaaS) platform. The round was led by General Catalyst along with Khosla Ventures, Eldridge, Manta Ray Ventures, Tiny Blue Dot, and Kernel's CEO and founder Bryan Johnson.
BioWorld MedTech Series C Financings Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 