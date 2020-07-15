Kernel pops $53M series C funding for brain recording technology

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A new $53 million in series C venture financing has bolstered Kernel's funding to further develop the company's brain recording technology and neuroscience as a service (NaaS) platform. The round was led by General Catalyst along with Khosla Ventures, Eldridge, Manta Ray Ventures, Tiny Blue Dot, and Kernel's CEO and founder Bryan Johnson.