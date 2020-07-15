FDA holds to minimum one-year of follow-up in prostate ablation studies guidance

The U.S. FDA has a number of draft guidances in queue thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but released two final guidances in mid-July, including the guidance for clinical investigations for prostate tissue ablation devices. Stakeholders pressed the agency to avoid a fixed period of follow-up for such studies due to variability in the elapsed time for device-related adverse events, but the agency stuck to the draft’s mandate for at least a year of follow-up.