Novasight raises $8M to back vision care solutions

July 14, 2020
By Meg Bryant
Novasight Ltd. has scooped up $8 million in a series A financing that’s intended to get the company through a pivotal study of its first U.S. indication, Curesight, as well as to advance other pipeline products. The Israeli startup is tackling a range of pediatric vision disorders using artificial intelligence and eye-tracking technology.
