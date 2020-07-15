Novasight raises $8M to back vision care solutions

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Novasight Ltd. has scooped up $8 million in a series A financing that’s intended to get the company through a pivotal study of its first U.S. indication, Curesight, as well as to advance other pipeline products. The Israeli startup is tackling a range of pediatric vision disorders using artificial intelligence and eye-tracking technology.