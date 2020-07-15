Data continue to roll out from companies scrambling to invent a vaccine for COVID-19, with hopeful observers trying to gauge chances – and timelines – for success. At the start of the month, Pfizer Inc. and partner Biontech SE trotted out positive phase I/II interim results with their mRNA vaccine prospect. These were followed more recently by headline-grabbing phase I data published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) from Moderna Inc. that inspired optimism regarding another mRNA candidate. An NEJM editorial pointed out that “the speed with which this vaccine has been developed is remarkable, from publication of the first SARS-CoV-2 sequences through phase I in six months, as compared with a typical timeline of three to nine years,” though whether that level of momentum can continue is anybody’s guess.

Mallinkrodt making case for twice-rejected HRS-1 drug

Hoping the third time is the charm for terlipressin, Mallinckrodt plc poured out the data today to convince the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee that the drug’s risk-benefit profile is approvable as a treatment for hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1), a rare condition that stems from serious, acute decompensated liver cirrhosis. Although the drug has been used for years in Australia, the EU, Latin America and other parts of the world, the FDA has rejected it twice, asking for more data each time. Meanwhile, no other HRS-1 therapies have been approved in the U.S. “Terlipressin can bring a patient back from the grave,” Arun Sanyal, a professor in the internal medicine department at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, told the panel as he discussed the drug’s benefit/risk and clinical considerations for Mallinckrodt. He cited extensive published literature on terlipressin’s use in other countries. “As a hepatologist, I have been waiting 17 years to have this treatment available in the U.S.,” he said.

Arctic Vision closes $32M series A to move lead product to clinic

HONG KONG – Chinese eye disease specialist Arctic Vision (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. raised $32 million in a series A financing round to advance its lead program, ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension), for treating macular edema associated with uveitis and to bolster its R&D. The financing was led by Morningside Ventures and existing investors. “We will use the proceeds to gear up for the clinical trials for ARVN-001, which we in-licensed in March 2020. The plan is to submit the IND package as soon as possible,” Chris Fang, senior director of corporate development at Arctic Vision, told BioWorld.

Boasting antibody-cell conjugation, Acepodia licenses out two cell therapies to JW Therapeutics

BEIJING – U.S.-Taiwan biotech Acepodia Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Taipei, has licensed out two of its cell therapy candidates, ACE-1702 and ACE-1655, to Chinese CAR T therapy developer JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. to develop and commercialize them in China, Hong Kong and Macau. Acepodia will receive up-front and milestone payments from JW Therapeutics, plus royalties on sales. The licensing deal came a month after JW Therapeutics completed a $100 million series B round to further build-out a pipeline.

Australia garners first CARB-X award to fight antibiotic resistance with new class of antibiotics

PERTH, Australia – The University of Queensland’s Centre for Superbug Solutions has discovered a new class of antibiotics that has garnered an award from Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X). The $3.8 million award marks the first Australian project in the CARB-X portfolio, and it’s also the first CARB-X award to go to an academic institution. The octapeptin-engineered peptides discovered by the university could replace last-resort polymyxin antibiotics with a new antibiotic that has no damaging toxic side effects.

Shionogi continues to chart global path for Xofluza on back of positive BLOCKSTONE results

HONG KONG – Osaka, Japan-based Shionogi & Co Ltd. continues to make global inroads with its influenza treatment, Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), submitting supplemental new drug applications in Japan and Taiwan for a post-exposure prophylaxis indication on the back of positive results from its phase III trials. The company published the results from the drug’s BLOCKSTONE study in The New England Journal of Medicine earlier this month. The study successfully met its primary endpoint, which was the proportion of participants who contracted the influenza virus and exhibited at least one respiratory symptom as well as a fever, after taking Xofluza and being in contact with an infected household member.

