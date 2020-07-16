BioWorld - Thursday, July 16, 2020
Arctic Vision closes $32M series A to move lead product to clinic

July 15, 2020
By Bryan Wong
HONG KONG – Chinese eye disease specialist Arctic Vision (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. raised $32 million in a series A financing round to advance its lead program, ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension), for treating macular edema associated with uveitis and to bolster its R&D.
