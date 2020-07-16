Arctic Vision closes $32M series A to move lead product to clinic

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Chinese eye disease specialist Arctic Vision (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. raised $32 million in a series A financing round to advance its lead program, ARVN-001 (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension), for treating macular edema associated with uveitis and to bolster its R&D.