BioWorld - Thursday, July 16, 2020
Shionogi continues to chart global path for Xofluza on back of positive BLOCKSTONE results

July 15, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Osaka, Japan-based Shionogi & Co Ltd. continues to make global inroads with its influenza treatment, Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), submitting supplemental new drug applications in Japan and Taiwan for a post-exposure prophylaxis indication on the back of positive results from its phase III trials.
