Federal Circuit sends Fitbit v. Valencell back to PTAB for second look at three omitted claims

The case of Fitbit Inc. v. Valencell Inc. has seen the usual number of twists and turns as it wended its way through Article III courts and an inter partes review (IPR), but a U.S. Supreme Court case that requires that all claims in an IPR be reviewed was decided during the Fitbit IPR.