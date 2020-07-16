BioWorld - Thursday, July 16, 2020
Now it’s up to the FDA, again, as terlipressin gets positive vote, barely

July 15, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
While members of the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee all recognized the severity of hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1) and the significant unmet need in the space, they were divided on whether the FDA should follow the decades-old lead of regulators in 60 other countries in approving Mallinckrodt plc’s terlipressin as an HRS-1 treatment.
