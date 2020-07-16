Cambridge, Mass.-based Relay Therapeutics Inc. priced its upsized IPO, selling 20 million shares at $20 each to reap $400 million while granting underwriters a 30-day option to buy as many as 3 million more shares at the same price. Shares (NASDAQ:RLAY) were trading 72% higher at midday, or $34.51. The company had planned to offer 14.7 million shares at a range of between $16 to $18 but later hiked the range to $18 to $19. Using its Dynamo platform, Relay is developing drugs that exploit insights into protein motion. In the first quarter of this year, the firm launched a phase I trial with RLY-1971, an inhibitor of Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2, in patients with advanced solid tumors. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the IPO.

In its NDA review, the FDA has concerns about Tricida’s veverimer

With an Aug. 22 PDUFA date set, Tricida Inc. said it received an FDA notification regarding the NDA for veverimer (TRC-101) noting that it had identified deficiencies precluding discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements and commitments. The company said the notification provides no specifics about the deficiencies. The FDA stated “that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.” Veverimer, a non-absorbed orally administered polymer, is for treating metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The South San Francisco-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:TCDA) took the news badly, with shares trading 37% lower at midday Thursday.

Adagio brings in $50M to launch its COVID-19 fight with antibodies

Adagio Therapeutics Inc., based in Waltham, Mass., launched by closing a $50 million series A to advance its coronavirus antibodies as therapeutics and prophylactics for SARS-CoV-2 and future coronavirus mutations. The funding should put the candidates through IND studies and into early clinical development. Tillman Gerngross, Adagio’s co-founder and CEO, said the new company is developing antibody products that could be administered twice annually, providing greater than 90% protection against coronaviruses. Gerngross, who holds the same titles at Adimab LLC, said antibodies are a credible alternative to a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that may not be highly effective or may have limited durability. The financing of Adagio, an Adimab spinout, was led by Polaris Partners and Mithril Capital, plus investments by Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, Orbimed, M28 Capital, GV and MRL Ventures Fund.

Bipartisan bill to strengthen national stockpile advances in House

In its first fully virtual markup session, the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday set aside politics to approve a bill that would make the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile a better emergency resource – at least for the next few years. H.R. 7574, Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act, would create and fund a pilot program, to run through 2023, to enhance elasticity in the medical supply chain and establish and maintain domestic reserves of critical medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, diagnostics and the supplies needed to administer drugs and vaccines. The legislative package was one of 17 bipartisan health-related bills the committee forwarded to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.

I-Mab unveils progress on novel bispecific antibody

HONG KONG – Shanghai-based I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. expects to begin clinical trials for the world’s first and only claudin18.2 and 4-1BB bispecific program in a year. “We expect the trial to start in U.S. in the [middle of] next year. We will then expand the trial to China afterwards as planned,” Joan Shen, CEO of I-Mab, told BioWorld. The candidate, TJ-CD4B, also known as ABL-111, was jointly developed with South Korea-based ABL Bio Inc. Under the cost-sharing collaboration agreement, I-Mab is leading the development of TJ-CD4B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, while ABL Bio is responsible for South Korea.

