BioWorld - Friday, July 17, 2020
I-Mab unveils progress on novel bispecific antibody

July 16, 2020
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Shanghai-based I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. expects to begin clinical trials for the world’s first and only claudin18.2 and 4-1BB bispecific program in a year.
