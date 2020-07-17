BioWorld - Friday, July 17, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Edwards' Konect Resilia gets thumbs up from the FDA

July 16, 2020
By Liz Hollis
No Comments
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. has scored an approval from the U.S. FDA for the Konect Resilia aortic valved conduit, a ready-to-implant solution for bio-Bentall procedures.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Regulatory FDA

Already a subscriber? Sign in 