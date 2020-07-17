DUBLIN – Verona Pharma plc raised $200 million in a combined private placement and share subscription, which ensures the London-based firm has the funds in place to proceed with a phase III program for its lead drug candidate, ensifentrine, as maintenance therapy in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It’s solid evidence that the company’s decision to bring in a new senior management team earlier this year is working. CEO David Zaccardelli and chief financial officer Mark Hahn joined up in February, not long after they had led specialty pharma firm Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. to a buyout deal with Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, worth up to $915 million.

Investment continues apace as ALX and Pandion launch IPOs

Two large IPOs hit the market Friday morning as investment money continued to pour into biopharma’s public sector. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., an immuno-oncology company, priced 8.5 million shares of its common stock at $19 each as it anticipated gross proceeds of $161.5 million. ALX shares (NASDAQ:ALXO) were up 66% and going for $31.70 at midday. Pandion Therapeutics Inc., which develops autoimmune disease therapies, priced its IPO of 7.5 million shares of common stock at $18 each, looking for gross proceeds of $135 million. Pandion shares (NASDAQ:PAND) were up 19.8% and selling for $21.62 at midday. Through June, $8.53 billion in biotech IPOs were filed this year by 35 companies.

Brexit countdown looming, despite COVID-19 distractions

LONDON – While the pandemic raged, Brexit was simmering on the back burner, but now as infections wane, the industry is turning its attention back to being ready for the U.K. cutting ties with the EU at the end of December. Dealing with COVID-19 has bitten into a large chunk of the year-long transition period that was intended to help companies ease their way out gradually, and although negotiations on the free trade agreement between the EU and the U.K. have continued despite lockdown, there have been few positive noises. With little more than 160 days to go there is limited clarity on the shape of the future relations, and the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal remains.

Bacterial battle entering new ‘phage’ with old methods, innovative players

Phage therapy – using bacterial viruses to fight bacterial infections – has long been a known option, but weakened antibiotics has brought particular focus to the field. The typical method deploys naturally occurring phages that can infect and lyse bacteria, but research has brought forth bioengineered phages and purified phage lytic proteins. Among those in the space drawing interest lately are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biomx Ltd. and Locus Biosciences Inc.

Down syndrome organoids give insights into Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON – New human brain organoids that precisely model the three hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease – amyloid plaque-like lesions, progressive neuronal death and abnormal accumulations of tau – are now ready to be developed for use in high-throughput drug screening. At the same time, the organoids have led to the discovery that the BACE2 (beta amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme) gene can act as a natural suppressor of Alzheimer’s pathology. The finding points to a possible reason why BACE1 inhibitors have failed to show protective effects in clinical trials, since those drugs also block the effects of BACE2.

Australia’s Brandon Capital leads AU$29 M series A investment in Glyscend’s diabetes polymer compound

PERTH, Australia – With a series A investment in hand, Glyscend Therapeutics will take its polymer therapeutic that mimics the effect of gastric bypass surgery to Australia next year to begin clinical trials. The AU$29 million series A round was led by Brandon Capital’s Medical Research Commercialisation Fund (MRCF) and U.S. healthcare investor Santé Ventures. Glyscend’s orally administered treatment mimics the impact of gastric bypass surgery in improving sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes, but without the risk associated with the invasive surgery.

