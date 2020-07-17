BioWorld - Friday, July 17, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Rapid TB test detects multidrug resistance

July 17, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
The Xpert MTB/XDR test developed by the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) and Cepheid Inc. quickly indicates whether a patient has a dangerous – and rapidly increasing – strain of multidrug resistant tuberculosis (TB). The new test enables clinicians to return results in 90 minutes and see immediately whether the pathogen would respond to standard first- or second-line therapies.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Europe Infection WHO

Already a subscriber? Sign in 