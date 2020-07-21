BioWorld - Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Shionogi continues to chart global path for Xofluza on back of positive BLOCKSTONE results

HONG KONG – Osaka, Japan-based Shionogi & Co Ltd. continues to make global inroads with its influenza treatment, Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), submitting supplemental new drug applications in Japan and Taiwan for a post-exposure prophylaxis indication on the back of positive results from its phase III trials.
