BioWorld - Tuesday, July 21, 2020
See today's BioWorld

Mutual admiration society: Fulcrum, Myokardia collaborate on therapies for genetic cardiomyopathies

July 21, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Myokardia Inc. agreed to discover, develop and commercialize therapies for treating genetic cardiomyopathies, a deal spun out of two companies with a mutual appreciation of each other’s abilities as well as personal relations and networking, Fulcrum’s CEO told BioWorld.
BioWorld Cardiovascular Deals and M&A

Already a subscriber? Sign in 