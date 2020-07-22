South Korea seeks to harmonize international AI medical device guidelines after winning AIMDs chairmanship

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Hong Kong – Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) is looking to establish an international common set of guidelines for AI medical devices after its election to the first Chair of Artificial Intelligence Medical Devices (AIMDs) at a meeting of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF).