BioWorld - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

South Korea seeks to harmonize international AI medical device guidelines after winning AIMDs chairmanship

July 21, 2020
By Gina Lee
No Comments
Hong Kong – Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) is looking to establish an international common set of guidelines for AI medical devices after its election to the first Chair of Artificial Intelligence Medical Devices (AIMDs) at a meeting of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF).
Artificial intelligence Asia-Pacific BioWorld MedTech Digital health Regulatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 