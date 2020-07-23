BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2020
T3 Pharma closes $27M series C for live bacteria cancer immunotherapy

July 22, 2020
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Swiss startup T3 Pharma AG has raised CHF25 million (US$26.7 million) in a series C round, to fund a 100-patient phase I/II study of its live bacteria cancer immunotherapy.
