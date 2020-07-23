BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2020
AnchorDx and J&J work on early-stage lung cancer diagnosis in China

July 22, 2020
By Elise Mak
Diagnostic firm AnchorDx Medical Co. Ltd. is now working with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson in a four-year lung cancer study that aims to enable early detection and diagnosis of the disease in China. The study takes place at six hospitals in the country and is expected to be completed in December 2024.
