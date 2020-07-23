Function call brings GV to Encoded program in $135M series D

Chief Business Officer David McNinch told BioWorld that South San Francisco-based Encoded Therapeutics Inc.’s $135 million from an oversubscribed series D financing follows by about a year the hefty series C round that “helped us get the [lead gene therapy] program poised to its current stage, which is IND-enabling studies.” The asset, ETX-101 for SCN1A-positive Dravet syndrome (DS), is expected to enter human trials next year.