Micro-X gets FDA green light for Rover mobile X-ray for military medical use

PERTH, Australia – The U.S. FDA gave the thumbs up to Australia’s Micro-X Ltd. for its Rover mobile X-ray system. The 510(k) application was cleared in just five weeks. The concept for the Rover was originally developed under a contract with the Australian Department of Defense to prove that Micro-X’s technology could fulfill an unmet need for a full performance, digital medical X-ray imager that was light enough to be used in deployed medical facilities.